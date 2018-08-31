Margaret (Meg) Helen Huffman passed away on August 28, 2018. She lived a full and active life until the age of 90. Meg was born on May 30, 1928 in San Mateo, CA, at a time when the hillsides in the Bay Area were covered in grazing land. She was the first child of George and Jean Ward.

Often taking vacations to Tahoe to snow ski, Meg and her husband (Don) decided to buy property in Truckee in the 1950's. In 1973, when Northstar first opened, they bought a condo there, which became a vacation home, which she still owns. Meg moved permanently to Truckee in 1995 and worked at the Truckee Library, retiring at 80 years old. Never one to be idle, after retirement she traveled, volunteered at the elementary school to help children with reading, and enrolled in computer classes.

We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from a mom who devoted herself to her children. She taught us how to listen to others, work hard, stay calm in an emergency, sew our own clothes, bake a three-layer cake and invest in the stock market. We will miss her calm nature, laughter, and homemade meals at birthdays and holidays in her home. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her four loving children: Janet Brooks, John Huffman, Robin Rafael and Nancy Cowie; her sons-in-law: Herbie Brooks, Paul Cowie, and Javier Rafael; and her six grandchildren: Katie, Kevin, and Ryan Cowie, and Tyler Brooks of Truckee; and Drew and Nicholas Rafael of Napa. She is also survived by her sister Joan Ward of Santa Cruz. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Huffman.

A celebration of Meg's Life will be held on September 4th at 10:00 a.m. at the Truckee Tahoe Mortuary, 10126 Church Street, followed by a graveside ceremony at the Truckee Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Truckee Library, 10031 Levon, Truckee, CA 96161.