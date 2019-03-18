Marguerite Daly

October 22, 1946 – February 26, 2019

Marguerite "Margie" McNamara Daly passed away February 26, 2019 after suffering from a long-term illness. She was 72. Margie was born in San Francisco, CA to Francis McNamara and Marie (Connolly) McNamara on October 22, 1946. She was raised in San Leandro, CA as one of five children, and the youngest daughter. She attended Saint Leander Catholic School, Bancroft Junior High, and graduated from San Leandro High School, Class of 1964. Following graduation, Margie attended Santa Rosa Junior College and Chabot College before moving to Oakland, CA and worked in the Financial District in Downtown San Francisco for several years. She also lived in Pleasanton, CA for many years prior to relocating to Truckee, CA in 1983 to be closer to family.

Margie will be affectionately remembered for her thoughtful and fun-loving nature. She had an incredibly kind spirit with an enormous caring heart. She had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. Most of all, she will be remembered as a loving and adoring mother who provided unconditional love. You've come to the end of the road, and your soul has been set free. You will always live on in our hearts. She will be greatly missed.

Margie is preceded in death by her son, Sean Patrick Daly; and sister, Sharon McNamara Schilling. Margie is survived by her children: son, Kevin Daly, and daughter, Heather Daly; siblings: brother, Francis McNamara and wife Jean; sister, Susan McNamara; brother, Robert McNamara and wife Dawn. Extended family members and friends also included.

And now these three remain: Faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. – 1 Corinthians 13:13

IN MEMORY, DONATIONS MAY BE MADE TO:

St. Jude's Children's Research Center,

501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

1-800-822-6344. http://www.stjude.org/donate