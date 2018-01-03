Mari Lyn Salvador, PhD, daughter of Mildred and Michael Plevel, passed away peacefully October 23rd just after a majestic Albuquerque sunset. She died as she lived, with grace and surrounded by family.

Mari Lyn is survived by her daughter Melina, son Sergio, their spouses, Tony and Julie and her four cherished grandchildren: Griffin, Foster, Oliver and Matilda. As the eldest of six children, she is also survived by her sisters Louise and Michelle, brothers David, Pat and Michael and their families. Those who knew her will likely remember her love of flowers, good food and celebrating just about anything.

Mari Lyn, a renowned scholar, spent much of her adult life conducting research in the San Blas Islands of Panama and the Azores Islands of Portugal. During a distinguished career as a cultural anthropologist, she was a professor, museum director and generous mentor and colleague. Mari Lyn was particularly devoted to the Phoebe Hearst Museum at The University of California, Berkeley as it figured meaningfully in the initial and final phases of her career.

We will come together for her memorial in Albuquerque, New Mexico on January 13th. We are having a Catholic service at 11:00am at the Thomas Aquinas Newman Center and then a gathering to celebrate her at the Albuquerque Balloon Museum from 1:00 to 3:00pm.

Should friends desire, you may contact melinasalvador@gmail.com to inquire about contributing to charitable funds that have been set up in her name.