Maria Joslin

Provided Photo

Maria Dolores Galindo, Lola, Momers, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, and Granny ,so many titles for such a little lady. Maria Dolores Galindo, was born in 1937 in Sonora, Mexico. Her father was a railroad engineer, her mother a home maker. She met Don E. Joslin, her future husband of 59 years, while visiting San Diego with her sister. Our Uncle Johnny met Maria’s sister first, and Don came over to visit Maria with them while she was babysitting. After Don left the Navy he and Maria spent some time riding around on Don’s Triumph motorcycle before they got married. They moved to Don’s home town in Point Reyes, Ca. Where they had their first son, Donald Wayne Joslin. Soon after the birth of their first child, they made the adventurous decision to move to the mountains of North Lake Tahoe, where they bought a small 2 bedroom house in Kings Beach. They eventually added onto their small home to make room for their growing family. Four children all together. Maria always put her children and family first, always the house the neighborhood kids went to and she loved having everyone there. She would always make sure we were never hungry and always provided an abundance of food and snacks for all. When we would start to get too wild she would lovingly throw her “Chancla” (Spanish for sandals) at us and tell us that she would tell our dad when he got home! Life was good growing up in our home, living the Tahoe Life. For such a small woman Maria had such a huge heart, she always had an abundance of unconditional love to share with her family and those around her. She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Joslin. Four children, Don Wayne Joslin (April), Paul Edward Joslin (Colleen), Cynthia Dolores Joslin-Hayes (Jonny) and Bill Glen Joslin (Jodie). 12 grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren. Maria, Momers, Lola, Grandma, Great Grandma and Granny. Whatever name we used for her, she will be sorely missed.