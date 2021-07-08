Marilyn Merino

Provided Photo

Marilyn Merino

June 16, 1938 – June 22, 2021

Born in San Diego on June 16, 1938 to Elsie and William Hutton, Marilyn Hutton Merino died on June 22, 2021 of lung cancer. Marilyn was raised in San Diego with her sister, Kathleen (Hutton) Bertsch, and many cousins. In her last months, she was cared for with love and compassion by her family and the Tahoe Forest Cancer Center.

Marilyn graduated from Helix High School in 1955 and continued her education while raising a family. She received her BA in English and Masters in Marriage and Family Counseling and from San Diego State University.

Marilyn married Fred Merino, her life-long love and partner, in November 1957. They enjoyed camping, raising kids, picnicking at the beach, and hosting holidays, pool parties, and weddings in their beautiful backyard. After retirement they traveled to Mexico and Europe, and eventually moved to Truckee California to enjoy the mountains and be closer to their daughters.

A generous and inspired teacher and counselor with the Sweetwater Union School District, Marilyn couldn’t abide administrative strictures that prevented her from giving her students—”her kids”— what they needed to be safe and well-loved. Her ears and heart were always open to them. Indeed, Marilyn never met a rule that she wasn’t willing to break, sometimes for the right reasons, sometimes for fun.

Marilyn loved sharing the beauty of the world with others. She was passionately poetic, artistic, and musical. Marilyn and Fred made every home beautiful and welcoming.

An original feminist and anti-racist, Marilyn threw people out of the house for using racial epithets. She preached equity, diversity, and inclusion before it was cool to do so, taught her children and grandchildren to be ambitious and proud of their Mexican-American heritage, and fought for women’s rights.

Marilyn leaves her fingerprints on many generations. Marilyn and Fred were devoted to each other. She was a loving and beloved Mom to Katie (and spouse Francis), Jeannie (and spouse Russ), and Freddy (and spouse Sonja), Gramma to Jordan, Rachel, April, Rico, Emma, Rosie, Annie, Lauren, and Nic, and Great-Gramma to Sam, Jacob, Kailynn, Sophia, Wyatt, Theo, and Harper.

A celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held on 2:00 pm on Sunday July 25 at the Vista Botanical Gardens Rose Garden, 1270 Vale Terrace Dr, Vista, CA 92084 .

We love you, Moon, and we will miss you forever.