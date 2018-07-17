Mark Alan Schlesinger

September 11, 1950 ~ June 28, 2018

After growing tired of his battle with cancer, Mark Schlesinger moved on to the ski slopes of the great beyond during the night of June 28, 2018. Born September 11, 1950, Mark was a long time resident and fixture in the town of Truckee.

Mark grew up in San Francisco, California, where he was a graduate of Lowell High School, City College of San Francisco, and of San Francisco State University. However, once he found the small-town mountain life in the Tahoe area, he knew he had found his home.

In 1975, Mark met the love of his life in Squaw Valley, and on August 12, 1979, Mark was married to Carley May. They began to build a family in Truckee with a home in Glenshire, where they raised two sons.

Mark had retired from his career with the Truckee Donner Public Utility District to pursue the goal of skiing, hiking, mountain biking, swimming, and taking his dog for walks whenever he felt like it (not that work was ever able to keep him from Squaw Valley on a powder day). Mark was a season pass holder and Members Locker owner at Squaw Valley Ski Area from the 1970s up until his passing. Mark had lived his life surrounded by friends and family and will forever be held in the hearts of those who knew him.

Mark is survived by his loving wife Carley May Schlesinger, his devoted sons Kevin and Trevor Schlesinger, his beautiful mother Evelyn Schlesinger, his best friends and siblings, Lauri Solinsky and Barry Schlesinger, as well as their wonderful spouses Toni Schlesinger and Rick Solinsky. Mark is also survived by his lovely daughters-in-law Amanda Schlesinger and Megan Harper, two spunky grandchildren, Wyatt and Peyton who will miss their Papa Mark, and his goofy, muppet of a dog, Sebastian, who will miss his daily walks in the Truckee area.

A Celebration of Mark's life will be held at 2pm in Squaw Creek, 400 Squaw Creed Rd, Olympic Valley, CA, on August 12, 2018.

Those who wish to give, are welcome to donate to the National American Cancer Society in memory of Mark Schlesinger at: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html