June 8, 1949 ~ January 19, 2019

Mark Drummond Chamberlain passed away peacefully on January 19, 2019 at his Truckee home. Mark met his parents James Drummond and Ann with backpack, fly pole, and skiis in hand to explore our heavenly universe. He was born in Palo Alto, California on June 8, 1949.

Mark left behind brothers, Tim (Tanya)and Dean (Vickie), sister Lynn (Mike)also nephews Eric, Paul, Chris and niece Alicia.

Mark worked as a finish carpenter. He was also a school bus driver for the Washoe School district . He had worked at Ace Mountain Hardware and Sports, Sugar Bowl, and North Star to support his outdoor activites.

Services will be held in Truckee at the GlenShire Clubhouse, 15726 Glenshire Dr. in Truck on April 27th at 11:00am.