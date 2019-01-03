Matthew I. Stein

Matthew Stein, aged 62, of Truckee, CA died suddenly on December 19th while rock climbing. He was on the rock, leading, when he announced "I think I'm going to faint." He went limp, and was lowered down to the ground by his climbing partner. In spite of the best efforts of his friends and the 1st responders, Mat was gone.

Matthew was born and raised in Burlington, VT. He grew up in an outdoorsy family, hiking and skiing. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from MIT.

Mat was a mechanical design engineer and expert witness, and a renowned author. As the chief engineer at Haws, he was responsible for the design of many of the water fountains that we all see everywhere we go. He authored 3 books: When Technology Fails, When Disaster Strikes, and a children's book, Geronimo the Frog. He had completed 16 chapters of an autobiography.

He was an avid climber and skier. He volunteered for over two decades guiding blind skiers and hikers for Sierra Regional Ski for Light. He was very generous with his time and energy, bringing joy to many.

He will be missed by many, most especially his fiancée, Mary Beedle. After being widowed at 57, he had found a new life with Mary. They enjoyed music, dancing, and time with friends. He is also survived by his daughter, Elisha Jussen-Cooke, step-son, Josh Satcher, and siblings Daniel E Stein, Jennifer Barker, Debby Stein Sharpe, and David M Stein.

There will be a celebration of Mat's life on Sat 1/19/19 from 2 to 5PM at the Glenshire Devonshire Clubhouse, 15726 Glenshire Drive, Truckee CA. Condolences may be sent to Mary at 10591 Belford Place, Truckee CA 96161.