Maureen Fritschi

Maureen Louise Heiner Fritschi

Maureen Louise Heiner Fritschi, 72, daughter of Albert and Dora Heiner, passed away after years of battling dementia, on Saturday, July 20th.

Maureen grew up in Piedmont, CA where she met and married the love of her life, John Richard Fritschi II (Jack) and they spent the next 54 years together.

Maureen leaves behind her loving sisters and brother; Diane Spieler, of Lafayette, CA, Gary Heiner of Emporia, KS, Doreen Kopf, of Alamo, CA and Janice Heiner of Camino, CA. She is survived by her three sons; John III, Jeffrey, and Jason and their wives; Amy, Shannon and Brenda and her 6 grandchildren; Clayton, Jack, Tanner, Alan, Cassidy and Craig, who absolutely adored their “Mimi”!!!

Aside from her family and friends, she loved her dogs, the Lafayette reservoir, hiking the open space in Walnut Creek, shopping, her trips to Hawaii, Rombauer wine, and especially Lake Tahoe. Maureen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister and friend and will be missed but not forgotten by those who knew and loved her.

Maureen’s wishes were not to have a memorial service so a “Celebration of Life” will be held at the Claremont Country Club in Oakland on August 29, 2019 from 1:00-4:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, Send it Foundation, or any other Tahoe charity of your choosing.