May Candler March 28, 1932 – April 1, 2020
In loving memory May, “Mayzie”, Mom, Grammy, GeeGee Candler, 88 years young, passed away with her Eddie by her side on April 1st, 2020. May was born on March 28th, 1932 in Wheat Ridge (Denver), Colorado to William Earl and Josephine Jackson. It was in Junior High, 7th grade, where two life paths crossed. Ed and May became fast friends and as the years grew, so did their love for each other. They married at 18, in their Senior Year of High School, on January 8th, 1950 and thereafter, became loving parents of 3 beautiful children, Terry Lindroth, Bob Candler & Julie Pratt. After raising their family in Culver city, May and Ed made a move to the mountains, Truckee, California, in the year 1978, where all three of their children lived. From 1984 to 1997, May owned and operated, along with her youngest daughter Julie, The Village Shoppe in Downtown Truckee, where she became an integral member of a small, yet growing community. She jovially starred in many Truckee Follies, loyally marched in numerous Truckee 4th of July parades, volunteered for Tahoe Forest Hospice and Soroptimist International for many years, all for the pure joy that connection, community and helping others brought her. May was always up for anything and enjoyed downhill skiing, traveling, golfing with the TD 9-holers, bridge and book clubs. She loved going to the movies, live music in the park, dancing, parties and food. She never liked to “miss out” and really loved any excuse to “get together”. Family and friends were everything to May, and with her foundation of love, grew a tight-knit family made up of her 3 children, son in law Tom Pratt, brother William Earl Jackson, sister Joan Fariel, 8 Grandchildren (Nicole, Amy, Cali, Jessica, Natalie, Adam, Ashely and Eric), and 9 sweet-as-can be Great Grandchildren (Ashley, Conner, Carson, Cashus, Joplin, Landon, Grady, Carter and Lila). Along with a host of close relatives and dear friends, this tight-knit family threw some great parties, had some good laughs and will all share some wonderful memories. May lived her life to the fullest, with a youthfulness that no one can deny, a magnetic approachability, commitment to community and a wide-open heart that has left a lasting impression on those who were lucky enough to know her. She will be sincerely missed, remembered and celebrated. In such uncertain times, we ARE certain that we will have a proper celebration of life, but we are unable to announce a date as of yet (given the current state of affairs). The family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts, and in the spirit of Mayzie, your generosity is directed to Tahoe Forest Hospice, with the intention of “paying it forward” to help others in need. To make a donation, go to http://www.tfhd.com
, click on the “giving” tab at the top of the screen to be directed to the donation screen.
“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I will stay there forever.” ~Winnie the Pooh