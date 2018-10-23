Michael Garrett Dunsford

1940-2018

Michael Dunsford, 78 years old, residing in St. Helena, Ca., died September 28, 2018. The cause of death was pneumonia complicated by heart disease. Mike, as he was known to most, was also

affectionately called "Howdy" by his Tahoe friends and "Grumpy" by his grandchildren. He was born on September 10, 1940 in Chelmsford, Ma, the second son of Rosetta Hughes Dunsford and Donald A. Dunsford. His parents and two brothers, Donald Dunsford Jr. and Tony Dunsford of Carmel, Ca, preceded him in death.

In 1958, Mike graduated from Governor Dummer Academy (now the Governor's Academy) in Byfield, Ma. In 1960, he moved to California where he married Susan Pascoe in Willow Glen, Ca. In 1962 they had their first child, Laura Lyn, and in 1969 a son, Michael Jr.

In the fall of 1973, the young family moved from Los Altos to Alpine Meadows, Ca. to manage a ski lodge owned by the Stanford Alumni Association. This began Mike's life-long love of Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada mountains. For the next 43 years he was an avid hiker, skier, and spokesman for well-designed development, civic participation and affordable housing. He also served on the Alpine Meadows Volunteer Fire Department.

In the early 1980's, Mike married his second wife, Ann McBride of Truckee, Ca. He and Ann lived in Truckee for almost 35 years. As a couple they were well known for what was called Sheep Camp, an annual trek to an historic sheep camp with a Basque oven. The oven was fired up hours in advance to roast chickens, sausages, ribs and Ann's loaves of Basque bread. Many adults, kids and dogs enjoyed the day.

Survivors include his daughter Laura Rombauer, son-in-law KR Rombauer and granddaughter Ransome Hughes Rombauer of St. Helena, Ca.; his son Michael G. Dunsford Jr. of Calistoga, Ca. and grandchildren Keaton Garrett Dunsford and Ella Dunsford; his former first wife, Susan "Rosie" Dunsford of Calistoga; his former second wife, Ann McBride of Graeagle, Ca. and his beloved dog Barli.