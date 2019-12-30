Michael John Gay March 2, 1967 ~ December 27, 2019

Michael passed into the hands of our Lord on December 27, 2019 in Reno, Nevada after a short illness.

Michael was born March 2, 1967 in Pullman, Washington. He lived most of his younger years in Truckee, CA attending Truckee schools. He served in the United States Navy, most of his service on the battleship U.S.S. New Jersey.

Michael loved all things outdoors and sports of all kinds.

He is survived by his parents, John and Jacqui, his brother Tom and his nephews, Parker and Carter. As well as his Uncle Clark Weismann and two cousins.

Friends, family and others, who’s lives Michael has touched are invited to a short celebration of his life on Sunday, January 19th from 1 pm – 4pm, at the home of John and Jacqui, 10158 Whitetail Ln, Truckee, CA 96161.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society.