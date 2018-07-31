Mr. Michael ("Mike" or "Kemosauby") Eugene Sauby (70), of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on December 19, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida.

Mike was born in Los Angeles, California to the late Weston T. Sauby and the late Lucille Crawford Sauby. He grew up in Truckee, California, graduated from Tahoe Truckee High School, and studied Mechanical and Metallurgical Engineering at University of California, Davis and University of California, Berkeley. Much of his career was spent working for General Electric Aviation in Cincinnati, California, and Vermont, and from which he retired in 2009.

Mike had interest in photography, the outdoors and skiing, history, steam-powered trains, and stamp collecting. Mike had a special love for BMWs and also for a time owned a Harley Davidson, rode with a Hog club in Cincinnati, and after retiring he took extended rides out west and south to visit his daughter.

He had one sister, the late Karel Sauby (1950-1974). Mike is survived by his daughter, Kristen Sauby; his ex-wife, Judith Sauby; and his cousins, Lucille Knaup; Joanne Stetzel, and Anita Tomayer.

The family invites donations in Mike's name to the North American Spine Society Annual Research Fund, 7075 Veterans Boulevard, Burr Ridge, IL 60527.