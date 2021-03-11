Michael Schnabel

Michael

Schnabel

May 9, 1959 – February 20, 2021

Michael was born at 5:19 pm on 5/9/59 in Santa Ana, California and went to his heavenly home, surrounded by family, on 2/20/21 at Renown Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.

Along with his family, Mike moved to the North Shore of Lake Tahoe in 1972 as a seventh grader. He graduated from North Tahoe High School and attended California State University in Chico. He raced for the Lake Tahoe Ski Club, taught skiing at Homewood Mtn. Resort, worked in the race department at Alpine Meadows and at several of the restaurants and bars in Tahoe City, at Sears Point Raceway in Sonoma, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a few other racetracks. He traveled throughout the United States and Japan on the production team for The Driving Connection producing ride-and-drive and other automotive programs. Most recently he was a skilled home repair specialist with many clients throughout the North Shore.

Mike volunteered for the North Lake Tahoe SnowFest, the Tahoe Arts Festival, Christ the King Lutheran Church and anywhere else help was needed. He was creative and took pride in his work. He loved Lake Tahoe, and as an amateur photographer, took hundreds if not thousands of pictures of the Lake, its beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

He was preceded in death by his father Larry Schnabel and is survived by his mother, Ruth Schnabel of Carnelian Bay, his sister Karen Jakob and brother-in-law, Duane Jakob of Incline Village as well as his niece, Kyla Mares of Poole, England and nephew, Kendall Mares of Miami, Florida.

Due to the pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.