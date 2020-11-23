Mr & Mrs. Rockwell
April 24, 1934-August 26, 2020
Charles “Rocky” Rockwell
April 7, 1930-November 2, 2020
Northstar
Charles Mansfield Rockwell, Jr., 90, died on November 2, 2020 in Fairview Comfort Home in Fairfield, joining his wife and dance partner Velma Jean Rockwell, 86. Married for 68 years, and passed 68 days apart. For memorial details, condolences and contributions, visit rockyandvelma.com
