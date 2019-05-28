Muriel Wiser

August 12, 1925 ~ January 25, 2014

Muriel was born to Alden and Clara Hughes in Medford, Oregon. She grew up in Gridley, graduated from UOP, married her true love: Ray Wiser, MD – deceased in 2018, and raised 4 children: Ray (Alex), Chris (Sherry), Joann (Scott), Libby – deceased in 1989. She lived in Truckee, Ferndale, Lake Isabella, CA, and Philomath, OR.

Muriel worked in the local fruit cannery and on her father's peach farm at a young age, played basketball, later taught piano, was an office administrator, athlete, beloved mother, and homemaker.

Muriel volunteered for Girl Scout, Rainbow Girls, CSF youth groups, President of the PTA as a role model and leader. Her interests included: quilting, knitting, wood carving, ceramics, porcelain, hunting, fishing, boating, camping, traveling, cooking, gardening, bowling, golfing, horses, playing cards, and exploring.

Muriel was a kind woman, a quick sense of humor, full of grace, gentle, strong, with never an unkind word. A heart of solid gold and a great example of a wonderful person in every way.