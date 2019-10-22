Nancy Lynn Barber Evans May 10, 1954 – Oct 12, 2019

Nancy Lynn Barber Evans passed away on Saturday, October 12th, 2019, in Truckee, California, at the age of 65. After a two year courageous battle with cancer, she now rests peacefully.

Nancy is survived by her mother, Ardie Barber of Rapid City, South Dakota; daughters, Kayla (Mishka) vom Dorp and Jamie (Stratos) Evans Christianakis of Truckee, California; siblings, Jim (Melonie) Barber of Branson, Missouri and Bill (Kristi) Barber of Rapid City, South Dakota; niece, Jessica Barber of Branson, Missouri; partner of over fifteen years, John Jackson of Truckee, California; and many loved cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Lyle and Cynthia Barber; grandparents, Herman and Vera Lundburg; father, Glenn Barber; and sister-in-law, Diane Wallahan Barber.

Nancy was born on May 10th, 1954, in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. She graduated from Rapid City Central High School in South Dakota and went on to complete a degree in Humanities and Education at Arizona State University. She later received her Master’s Degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Nevada, Reno. In 1980, she married Dr. James D. Evans and moved to Truckee in 1981. Over the next few years, the couple welcomed two daughters into their home. Her most treasured part of her life was raising her daughters in the mountain lifestyle of Truckee. Her daughters loved her deeply and remember her as a kind, passionate, and caring mother who always encouraged them to follow their dreams and to live their truth. Over the years, she developed a deep friendship with her daughters – she was always by their side and cherished their special relationship. The best parts of Nancy are reflected in her daughters.

Nancy spent most of her life in education. She spent her final nineteen years as the counselor at Truckee High School, where she guided countless young people through their transition from high school to college. She cared for others so deeply – she was passionate about helping students find success. Nancy also moonlighted as an instructor at The University of Nevada, Reno, where her human sexuality class became the most popular class at UNR for several years. Nancy was also an accomplished public speaker. She’s remembered for helping to start and hosting a well-respected NPR call-in radio talk show, "The High Desert Forum," for seven years during the mid-2000s.

Nancy was also an outdoor enthusiast. She loved hiking in the mountains, kayaking, swimming in Lake Tahoe, and skiing and rock climbing with her partner John. She frequently practiced meditation and yoga, deepening her spirituality. As an eighteen-year member of the Burning Man community, she valued the intersection of art, music, and freedom of expression, and has close friends throughout the world. She will be remembered for her insatiable love of life and adventure, and for inspiring those she shared it with.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be hosted on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019, from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Truckee High School in the New Gymnasium. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nancy. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, purpose for the Nancy Evans Memorial Scholarship at P.O. Box 366, Truckee, CA, 96160. Memorials can also be made at http://www.TTCF.net. Cards and letters can be mailed to P.O. Box 1666, Truckee, CA 96160.

Rest in peace, our sweet Nancy. You will live forever in our hearts. We love you.