Noelle (Mitch) Nelson

January 7, 1955 ~ December 29, 2017

Noelle Nelson lost her life in a tragic car accident as she was on her way home from a hike with a dear friend on December 30th, 2017.

Noelle was was born on January 7, 1955 in San Francisco, CA. She was raised in the small town atmosphere of Noe Valley, spending long days playing with her brothers and many friends in Douglass Park. Noelle attended St. Philip School, Immaculate Conception Academy and graduated with a degree in Physical Education from San Jose State University. Noelle was a gifted athlete in all sports and played field hockey while at San Jose State and eventually joined the coaching staff of the Women's Stanford Field Hockey team for years. After a number of years working for the postal service, Noelle re-entered the field of education and taught PE at Glenshire Elementary, Alder Creek Middle School and most recently was a well-beloved teacher at Donner Trail Elementary School on Donner Summit.

It was while Noelle was working at the U.S. Post Office in Sunnyvale that she met her perfect match in life, Bob Nelson. Bob and Noelle were compatible in every sense of the word, enjoying life with humor and love. They married in 1989 and shortly afterwards moved to Truckee to live in the country that matched their lifestyle – golfing, softball, skiing, hiking and everything in-between. Happily, they were blessed with two children, Bernadette Noelle and Mitchell Patrick, of whom Noelle was extremely proud. Noelle was never happier than when she was watching Bernie ski competitively or watching Mitch play football throughout high school and college. Noelle and Bob reveled in the company of their children and their many friends, always welcoming all visitors into their home with open arms – the more the merrier.

Noelle was pre-deceased by her parents, John T. Mitchell and Dolores Mitchell and her mother-in-law Barbara Nelson. She leaves behind her dearly beloved husband, Bob Nelson, and their children, Bernie (Dakota) and Mitch, Gina (Shane), Brian, and Leslie (Shawn) along with her brothers Jack Mitchell, S.J., Mike Mitchell (Susie) and Bill Mitchell (Candy), as well as numerous loved nieces, nephews, grandchildren and too many friends to count. We are simply broken-hearted to lose our dear Noelle. We will miss the sparkle and joy she brought into our hearts. Our comfort lies in the fact that hers was a life well-lived and well-loved.

There will be a Rosary at Truckee-Tahoe Mortuary on Friday, January 5th at 7 pm. A Mass will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2017, 11:00 am at Assumption Church, 10930 Alder Drive in Truckee, CA. A reception and celebration of Noelle's life to follow at the TDRPD Rec Center located at 8924 Donner Pass Road in Truckee. The family has set up a fund to benefit one of Noelle's favorite causes: recreation equipment for Donner Trail Elementary School. If wished, contributions may be made to honor Noelle by check payable to "The Nelson Family" or via https://www.gofundme.com/noellenelson. All proceeds will be used to purchase equipment for the Physical Education Department at Donner Trail Elementary School.