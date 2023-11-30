Obituary: Akira Ouchida

Akira Ouchida

Provided Photo

August 22, 1937 – November 20, 2023

Akira Kio Ouchida

Akira ‘Kio’ Ouchida passed away Monday Nov 20, 2023 at home in Truckee due to medical conditions. He was 86.

Born in Gilroy, his family later moved to a farm in San Jose where he grew up. After graduation from James Lick High school in San Jose, he joined the army as a medic. Following discharge, he met his future wife Misako ‘Missy’ Kawasaki and they had their only son, Rick.

Kio was working at F&S Bowling and Trophy Supply when the family started making trips to the Truckee area to ski. Eventually this became an obsession, and they bought a motor home to head up every weekend, parking in ski hill parking lots, just so they could be first on the lifts. Unsurprisingly, Kio eventually moved the family to Truckee in 1980.

A longtime resident of Truckee, Kio managed the Tahoe Donner Ski Bowl condos until his retirement in 2003. Along with his wife, he raised and bred champion Alaskan Malamutes, something they both had a passion for. He was predeceased by his beloved wife in 2003 at 61.

Kio Ouchida is survived by his son Rick Ouchida of Truckee

No funeral services will be held, a memorial service will be held at a later date.