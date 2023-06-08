Obituary: Aleta Drake
November 4, 1947 – September 25, 2022
Aleta Dale Drake (nee Pendley) was born on November 4, 1947 in Lancaster, California to Marcus and Meridene Pendley, and passed away in Mesa, Arizona on September 25th, 2022.
Aleta made her home in North Lake Tahoe from 1973 to 2016, and raised her two children, Tracy and Abigail there. She is survived by her husband James Andrews and her two children, son Tracy “Trey” Drake, daughter Abigail “Abbey” Drake, and Abbey’s two adult children Stefan Murray and Erika Murray. Aleta was loved and cherished by her husband Jim’s family as well as many friends in the Tahoe region and all around the country, as they traveled widely during the last five years of her life.
Aleta left behind an enormous oeuvre of Native American basketry, jewelry and crafts, as she was an avid craftsperson, who claimed Cherokee ancestry through her father’s lineage. This also was essential in her core beliefs and ethics.
Aleta was a controller for the Squaw Valley Water District for over 20 years, and was an expert accountant and computer programmer. She loved her children and grandchildren, and her friends and family. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she blessed.
A celebration of life will be held in Tahoe City on June 17th, Fairway Community Center
330 Fairway Drive Tahoe City, CA 96145 in the Lakeview Room 12:30pm-3:30pm
