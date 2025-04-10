Obituary: Alice Bauer
March 21, 1932 – February 15, 2025
Alice passed away in her sleep at Carson City Hospital, after an eight-day battle with pneumonia. Alice is survived by her sons, Michael and Daniel, and granddaughter Lacy Bauer.
Alice had good advice when asked, just like her loving husband, Vincent. She enjoyed baking and decorating cakes for all occasions. She loved working in the yard, lending a hand in family home builds and design. Alice waitressed at high-end restaurants in Palm Springs and Lake Tahoe during the 50’s and 60’s, where she met and became friends with many famous people of the day.
“Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely and in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming…WOW! What a ride!”
We will miss her
