Obituary: Alwine (Alvina) Bitsy Patterson

Alwine (Alvina) Bitsy Patterson

February 23, 1937 – June 11, 2025

In Loving Memory of Alwine (Alvina) Bitsy Patterson

February 23, 1937 – June 11, 2025

It is with great sadness that the family of Alwine (Alvina) “Bitsy” Patterson announces her passing on June 11, 2025, in Tahoe Vista, California, at the age of 88.

Born on February 23, 1937, in Munich, Germany, Alvina endured the hardships of World War II as a young child. In the years that followed, happier times returned, and she found joy in adventures with her family—most often skiing in the Alps or sailing on nearby lakes. These early passions shaped her lifelong love of the outdoors and active living.

Tragically, Alvina lost both of her parents to health complications while still in her early twenties. With quiet resilience, she studied Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry, and became a ski instructor for Sport Scheck in Garmisch-Partenkirchen—a place that fueled her adventurous spirit.

In 1968, Alvina moved to the United States, where she married and raised two children. Her passion for sports continued to flourish, and she became an avid sailor, windsurfer, stand-up paddleboarder, and downhill skier, traveling the world in pursuit of both competition and connection with nature.

Alvina’s competitive drive was matched only by her generosity in sharing her knowledge. She earned her international windsurfing instructor certification in 1984, and many who learned to windsurf on the north shore of Lake Tahoe owe their skills—and love for the sport—to her enthusiastic teaching.

She was a Nevada State Champion in Windsurfing for several consecutive years, winner of the Tahoe Crossing, and a fierce competitor in the Far West Ski Racing circuit and numerous SUP races filling her home with trophies and medals along the way. From 1987 to 1989, she organized the memorable Slide Ride and Jibe Triathlon, attracting athletes from across California and Nevada.

Alvina was well-known for her infectious energy and sense of fun, making her the life of any party. A dedicated and enthusiastic stand-up paddleboarder, she was frequently seen gliding across the water with her beloved German Shepherd dog at the helm, always spreading joy to onlookers. Well into her 70s, she continued skiing and paddleboarding until the age of 80, finding immense joy in these activities that connected her deeply to nature.

Alvina’s spirit of adventure, perseverance, and joy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be laid to rest beside her parents in Munich, Germany.