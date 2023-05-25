Obituary: Amira (Amy) Ludwig

Amira (Amy) Ludwig

Provided Photo

September 15, 1970 – May 12, 2023

Amira Adrianna Ludwig, Amy as her family called her, was born on September 15, 1970 in Mountain View, CA. She passed away suddenly on Friday, May 12, 2023 in Truckee, CA. She was taken from us far too soon.

Amira grew up in Sebastopol, CA. raised by her adoring father David Ludwig and loving mother Suzie Heumann and surrounded by her large family and group of friends. She attended college at UC Santa Cruz then moved to Truckee where she built her life. Amira was an unconditionally loving and engaged mother to her sons Brennen Conklin and Colton Conklin. She was also a dedicated educator, working in the Truckee Tahoe Unified School District since 2008. Amira was deeply connected to her students and colleagues and had a lasting positive impact on fellow educators, her students, their families and the greater Tahoe-Truckee community.

Amira loved to go dancing, play games, gather with loved ones and she could always make you laugh. Her presence reminded you to be in the moment and focus on the joy of being with people you love.

Amira is survived by her sons Brennen Conklin and Colton Conklin, her mother Suzie Heumann, sisters Niki O’Brien and Dawn Heumann, her step-father Michael Heumann, family members Rob Conklin and Heather Hilliard, as well as her brother-in-laws, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, niece and dear friends. She was deeply loved by all who had the privilege to know her.

The family invites you to read her full obituary and view and share stories and photos at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/AmiraLudwig/

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 11th at West End Beach Pavillion at Donner Lake: 15888 S. Shore Drive, Truckee CA 96161. Memorial at 1:00pm and celebration to follow.