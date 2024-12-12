Obituary: Andrew Evers

Andrew Evers

Provided Photo

October 19, 1967 – October 15, 2024

Andrew Frank Evers was born in Truckee, California, and raised on the west shore of Lake Tahoe. Andrew’s enthusiasm for life shone through in everything he did. He loved to play, laugh, and work hard.

He was a gifted athlete, loved nature, and was highly independent. So many stories…

• Skiing solo down almost every run at Alpine Meadows, even during blizzards, by the age of six, to the vexation of his mother who worked at the ski area.

• Heading out on a dirt bike at the age of ten on all day excursions to find the Basque sheepherders, or loggers from Nevada City, and eat lunch with them out deep in the mountains beyond Blackwood Canyon Pass.

• Downhill ski racing on the Junior Olympic Ski Team

• Setting off to explore the world at the age of 19, his first stop was Fiji, where he met, and was invited to live with the Sigatoka village chief and family; learning to Spearfish and eating enough manioc for a lifetime.

• Kite and Wing Boarding around the world, from Hood River, OR, to Baffin Bay, TX, Colombia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Andrew had a knack for construction and equipment operation that shined from an early age. By the age of 7 onwards, he worked with his father and two brothers (J. Evers & Sons of Tahoe City) on paving jobs. And before he graduated from North Tahoe High School in ’85, he became Alpine Meadow’s youngest snow groom operator.

Ever hard-working and enterprising, he attended the University of Washington on scholarship, but still dove for sea urchins in the winter, and worked logging or construction in the summers; He bought a piece of land and built a house even before graduating with a B.S. in Construction Management and Engineering.

After graduation he worked as a project manager for Wilder Construction, building roads and bridges throughout Washington and Alaska.

He loved it but he was built to be an independent entrepreneur: starting Earthworks by bringing the first excavator on to Lopez Island; and culminating with Watec Engineering, specializing in seawater desalination: designing and building innovative, highly efficient, desalinization plants that remain unparalleled in efficiency.

He met his wife, Daniela (Mayer) Evers on Lopez in 2000, sadly, they never had children, though they did have a life of adventure, travel and love. Theirs was the kind of marriage one would wish for anyone. When Andrew and Dani visited your place, they brought the party with them, usually bringing oysters, and homemade cider, Andrew’s favorite.

Andrew’s life was cut short by cancer. He will be missed by his wife, Daniela Evers, his sister, Joanne Evers (Susan Greenwald), brothers David and Mike Evers (Suzanne Evers), nephew Max Evers, niece Haley Evers(Cameron Bloom), and his grand niece, Hazel Bloom. He was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Shirley Evers. He will be missed deeply by family and friends. A memorial has not been set. Send the family any stories or messages about Andrew to: love4abear@gmail.com