Obituary: Anna Mertl
– January 18, 2023
Anna Mertl
RENO – Fiesty yet
sweet, Anna Mertl “Oma”
naturally and peacefully
joined her parents, hus-
band Fritz and youngest
son Eric Mertl in heav-
en on the afternoon
of
January 18,2023.
Before
the Lewey Bodies De-
mentia stole her mind,
Oma was an ambitious,
hardworking, survivor
type of woman. She put her family above all else. Oma came to this country during World War II as a teenager and instantly found a job in the bus- tling San Francisco Bay Area, learned English and eventually built her empire. She owned the Don- ner Lake Gift Shop & National Car Rental Office in Truckee, CA for over 35 years before retiring to Sparks, NV. She is survived by her sister Eva Pera of Meridian, ID, her 2 sons Richard Mertl of Cordelia, CA & Frederick Mertl of Donner Lake, CA. 3 beautiful daughter in laws; Deborah Mertl of Cordelia, CA, Karen Mertl of Donner Lake, CA, and Susan Bowie of San Mateo, CA. Oma had 3 Grandchildren; Elizabeth Wilson of Sparks, NV, Frederick “Randy” Mertl of Donner Lake, CA and their spouses Brian Wilson and Lindsey Mertl & Kyle John Mertl of San Mateo, CA. She was also lucky enough to enjoy many years watching her 2 great grandsons grow up; Zachary Michael Wilson of Sparks, NV and Ayden Eric Mertl of Donner Lake, CA. Not of blood, but still family; Oma is also survived by thousands of friends and distant relatives from all over the world, whom we hope to see at the Celebration of Life on March 12,2023.
