Obituary: ANNE CHARTIER

ANNE CHARTIER

Provided Photo

June 6, 1943 – April 7, 2024

Anne was a great Tahoe friend and neighbor. She moved to California from New York in the late 70s. Anne graduated from San Jose State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. She worked as a programmer at AT&T and retired in the mid-90s.

In 2008, she moved up from Santa Clara, California, to beautiful Lake Tahoe at Kings Beach, where she continued with the Apres Ski Club, skiing, race team, and tennis. She joined bridge, mah jong, crochet, and pickleball groups. She was an active member of the Lake of the Sky Garden Club.

Anne enjoyed her many friends, activities, and her family back East. Walking on the Lake Tahoe beach was special to her.

Rest in peace, dear Anne. You gave us so much in love and memories.