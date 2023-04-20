Obituary: Barbara Ann (Barbie) Larsen

Barbara Ann (Barbie) Larsen

February 20, 1964 – February 16, 2023

North Tahoe Laker- Girl Scout Extraordinaire -Sandy Beach goddess-Tahoe Girl-

Our beloved Barbie was born in Carson City, NV and spent her happy childhood in Tahoe Vista, CA. She was a proud alumnus of Kings Beach Elementary and North Tahoe High School (Class of ’82). Barbie was full of Laker pride – she was a cheerleader, school mascot, clarinet player, and homecoming princess! She and her best friend, Kathy Rickert Bos (Auntie Kathy to Barbie’s children) lead the homecoming parade through Tahoe City on horseback! Barbie’s parents, Jim and Nancy, were always close by in their Laker Booster gear cheering her and all the Lakers on!

Barbie left her beloved lake, graduated from BYU, and established a life in Utah. There she welcomed the joy of her life – her four children. Nothing was more important to her than them.

She was a dedicated member of her community with neighboring kids feeling safe and cared for in her home. Eventually Barbie dedicated her life to helping others in recovery. In this role, she made a positive impact on countless lives, and is something she was most proud of.

Barbie literally NEVER MET A STRANGER! Just ask that lady quietly enjoying her meal at the Soule Domain who became Barbie’s Facebook friend after 5 minutes!! Barbie maintained friendships that lasted her entire life – some of her closest friends at the end of her life were with her in kindergarten. She had the magical ability to make people feel welcomed, loved, and included.

Barbie is survived by her mother Nancy (predeceased by her daddy, Jim), her brother Jimmy (Suzanne), her partner Michael Speck, her niece Kristen Messer (CJ), nephew Jesse, and her children Joshua (Bree), Tyler, Jared, and Sadie. All of her children were blessed with her Tahoe blue eyes.

Barbie passed away suddenly from stomach complications with her children and mother by her side, holding her hand.

Barbie lived up to the name- she was always glamorous! Barbie’s heart and home was always Lake Tahoe- on the beach, Diet Coke in hand, toes in the sand.

Join us for a celebration of her life July 23, 2023 1pm – 4pm at North Tahoe Event Center.

Contact Kathy Bos : Kathy@kbstravel.net 530-546-1027-H 916-204-2014 -C