Obituary: Barbara Larson

Barbara Larson

Provided Photo

October 4, 1941 – March 4, 2025

Barbara Hulbert Larson (nee Barbara Hine Barkwill), 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Carmichael, CA on March 4, 2025, surrounded by her loving husband and children. She leaves behind a rich legacy of love, kindness, and joy. Born October 4, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio, she made her way to California in her early twenties where she lived for the rest of her life – first in Los Angeles, then for 30 years in Danville, CA before moving to Truckee by Lake Tahoe for almost 25 years before retiring to a tiered living facility in 2023: Eskaton Village in Carmichael, CA. She was the cherished wife of Edward (Ed) Larson, a devoted and loving mother to Scott Hulbert and Carol Lynne, and the proud grandmother of three whom she adored. Barb’s love of life, food, wine, and friends made every gathering feel like a celebration. She was not a person that just gathered acquaintances, but formed deep friendships lasting decades, and was fiercely loyal and committed to those friendships. She was an avid tennis player, and had a passion for both the mountains and the sea. She gave of herself freely, volunteering with Hospice for over 30 years, as well as the Truckee ER. Her passing leaves a profound void to the many lives she touched but her spirit lives on in the hearts of all who knew her. She never liked goodbyes so instead we say “see you later.” We hold her close in our hearts knowing that her light, love, and laughter will be with us always. We will be celebrating Barb’s beautiful life in Truckee the last two weeks in July or first two weeks in August. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to your local Hospice organization for the work that they do to bless and care for families facing loss.