Obituary: Barbara “Oleta” Lance

Barbara “Oleta” Lance

Provided Photo

– February 1, 2022

Barbara “ Oleta” Lance was born in Chico, California June 24, 1930. She passed away at the age of 91 in Sacramento on February 1, 2022, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Oleta was married to Robert Stuart Lance who died at age 54. She is the daughter of William (Bill) Yocum and Ruth Yocum. She is survived by a daughter Syrie Albright and granddaughters Aubin Albright and Mallory Albright ; a son Daryl Lance and his wife Cheryl Lance and granddaughter Kristen Lance; Her nephew Paul Gamble and his wife Jeri Gamble. She is also survived by her childhood friend Lou Ball who shared many fun and eventful lifelong events. She also loved Ellie (labradoodle) and Lillie (sheepadoodle).

Oleta (or Ole as she is also known) moved many times throughout her life including Chico, Portland, Danville, Cottonwood, Anderson, Sacramento and her beloved Tahoe City where she left many friends prior to moving to Sacramento at 80 years old. Oleta was active in the Cottonwood community with PTA, 4-H and other volunteer activities.

Oleta returned to Chico State to receive her teaching credential and taught for 13 years in Red Bluff. She loved teaching and missed it after being forced to retire after an auto accident on her way to her classroom.

After moving to Tahoe City, Oleta became actively involved in the bridge community where she was successful in many of the tournaments. She had many great times with family and friends in Tahoe.

Nanna will be missed by all. At her request, there will be a private memorial service and funeral by her immediate family. She wished to be remembered and acknowledged as a hard working, loving mother, friend and esteemed, respected colleague. May she now be at peace.