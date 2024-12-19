Obituary: Barry Waters
– December 5, 2024
Barry was born and raised in Truckee, CA and remained a Truckee resident until he finally tired of shoveling snow and in 2006 moved to Reno, NV.
Barry was a successful plumbing contractor for many years, growing the company from a one-man operation to employing over 40 employees. He enjoyed the comradery of his crews and was proud of his accomplishment. He overcame many health issues as he grew older and finally succumbed to cancer. He fought it with good grace with the help of the compassionate care of The Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center in Truckee.
Barry is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Janeth and his two beloved daughters, Samantha and Kelsey as well as their loving spouses, Sean and Brian. Barry was able to welcome the two joys of his life, his granddaughter, Ellie, and grandson, Wyatt before leaving this earth for a place he could breathe freely.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.