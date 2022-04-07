Obituary: Benjamin “Ben” Burton Moule

Benjamin “Ben” Burton Moule

Provided Photo

February 8, 1948 – March 30, 2022

Benjamin “Ben” Burton Moule was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. Ben left this world on March 30th, 2022, at the age of 74 with his loving family by his side in Truckee, CA.

Ben was born to Margaret and William Moule in Nevada City, CA and was one of twelve children. He grew up in Grass Valley and had so many wonderful, and crazy stories to tell of his childhood with his brothers and sisters. After graduating from Nevada Union high school, Ben continued his schooling at Sierra College where he played football and was on the wrestling team… this is where Ben found the love of his life, Susan Moule… it was love at first site!

From Sierra College he continued to play football AND wrestle at San Francisco State while starting a beautiful family with Susan. All through Ben & Sue’s years together, San Francisco still held a very special place in their hearts with such beautiful memories of their early years together. The two of them were married for over 54 years and is something both Ben & Sue were so very proud of! Those two still looked at each other with those stary eyes and goosebumps when either of them would walk into a room, something to be admired by all that had the pleasure of witnessing. Ben said to the very end that Susan was still the prettiest girl in the room.

Ben & Sue have three beautiful children – Julie Huck (husband Gary Huck), Kati Valenzuela (and Frank Tenorio) & Jake Moule (wife Kelly Moule). Ben’s overwhelming love for his family was something that anybody who met him knew right away. Ben would do anything to not miss a sporting event, a play, or any special occasion for each of his 7 grandchildren. He was always their biggest supporter- Felicia Tenorio (fiancé James McCain), Paris Tenorio (wife Simone Tenorio), Krystal Huck, Anthony Valenzuela (wife Hannah Valenzuela), Bradly Valenzuela, Sarah Valenzuela & Jacob Moule will forever be grateful for this. Ben also had the fortune of enjoying his great-grandchildren. Jonathan Sexton, Olivia Tenorio & Benjamin Tenorio have been so blessed with beautiful memories with their Pop-Pop.

Ben grew up in the glass business and continued in the trade while raising his family in the Tahoe/Truckee area for over 50 years. Ben was proud of the business he built, and he deserved to be. Ben was a member of the Tahoe City Volunteer Fire Dept./No. Tahoe Fire Dept for almost 20 years. Nothing brough him more joy than to be a part of the Tahoe City community and the Fire Dept. brought him a tremendous amount of joy and wonderful lifelong friends. He was SOOO very proud of that time of his life while making true change in a big way in so many people’s lives. That good ‘ol Santa will NEVER be forgotten by all the children he cared about.

Ben’s smile and laugh was contagious, while also never quite knowing what might come out of his mouth! That’s what so many people will miss about him, his willingness to say anything, ANYTHING that was on his mind. While you never knew what was going to come out of his mouth, Ben would always stop what he was doing to listen to anyone, to offer a shoulder or a sound word of advice. Ben’s nonjudgmental way of caring for others and any situation they may be in would often keep him up at night, that’s how big his heart was.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Ben. From years of setting off fireworks for the Tahoe City 4th of July celebrations; the “annual hunting trip” with his brothers, nephews, sons and grandsons; fishing & hunting trips with his old friends; spending time at the 4th of July parade or Truckee Thursdays, just watching the world go by, or a simple check-in with one of his 32 nieces & nephews. Attending any occasion for his family was one of his greatest pleasures, that’s who Ben was. He truly enjoyed the simple things which brought him a very full life.

Ben will be missed beyond measure, but the gift of him being who he was to so many brings great Gratitude. Being Grateful for a beautiful man like Ben to be in your life in any way… that is what his family hopes for all that he touched.

Ben’s family has planned a Celebration of a Great Man, Ben Moule on Saturday April 9th, 3pm at Granlibakken Tahoe, Tahoe City in the Granhall… All are welcome.