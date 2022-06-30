Obituary: Bil Jorgensen
February 23, 1952 – June 7, 2022
Billy was born in Illinois to Ruth and Oscar Jorgensen. He was the fourth child of six. Growing up in Glencoe, Ill he graduated from New Trier High school in 1969. Billy and his two older brothers, Steven and Kenny, came out to California upon graduation. All three brother’s lived in Newport Beach for a year or two then migrated to Tahoe City for skiing and everything Tahoe has to offer. Bill was an avid skier at Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley. After starting as a cook at The River Ranch, he later became the Executive Chef. Years later he obtained his contractor’s license operating as Jorgensen Construction where he remained for years. He was known lovingly as Whacko by his many close friends. Bill reacquainted with Patricia Hart (Patty) and married in May 26 1991. They resided in Sacramento with passions for cooking and entertaining throwing lavish parties. They traveled between their homes in Sac and Tahoe until her death in 2016. He is survived by two sisters, Jeannie Fay and Beth Berry, his sister in law Kat Jorgensen, and many nieces and nephews. Billy was a wonderful fun loving guy with the greatest smile who would light up a room. We love you Billy!
