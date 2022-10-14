Obituary: Bobby Minghini

June 24, 1986 – October 10. 2022

Bobby "Stinky" Minghini was born in Snowshoe, West Virginia on June 24, 1986. He moved to South Lake Tahoe, California in 2004 to attend college and pursue his dream to become a professional snowboarder.

Bobby lived to ride. He was a long-time athlete on the ISTC and proudly represented his country as a member of the US Snowboarding Team. He co- founded and operated Tahoe Wakebusters with his brother, Jarod. He brightened everyone’s day with his winning smile and genuine love for people, especially children. Friends always joked that all we need is to “Rent-a-Bobby” He said, “If I die tomorrow, I’ve lived the best life ever.” Bobby hadn’t done it all, but everything was on his list. “If your dreams don’t scare you, you are not dreaming big enough.

Bobby is survived by his fiancé, Carlene Marable: mother, Beryl Minghini; father, Bob Minghini; Bob’s wife, Deena; little brother, Chase; and his brother, best friend, and lifetime partner, Jarod Minghini.

Family and friends are invited to Bobby’s viewing on Friday, October 14th from 7-9 pm at McFarlane Mortuary in South Lake Tahoe and his celebration of life from 11 am-1 pm on Saturday, October 15th at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bobby Minghini Foundation at US Bank. The foundation will provide funding for young snowboarders chasing their dreams in a sport that is not always affordable. A memorial service will be held in Snowshoe, West Virginia at a later date.