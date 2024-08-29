Obituary: Boyce Williams Jr.

Boyce Williams Jr.

Provided Photo

October 17, 1937 – May 19, 2024

Boyce Robert Williams Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2024, at the age of 86. Born on October 17, 1937, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Boyce was the son of Boyce Robert Williams Sr. and Hilda Tillinghast, growing up with his brothers David and Thomas. He graduated from Chevy Chase High School and went on to earn a business degree from Penn and a master’s in education at the University of Arizona.

In 1968, Boyce married the love of his life, Kay Williams, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Together, they raised two sons: Mike and Chris.

In 1978 Boyce and Kay found their true home in Lake Tahoe, buying and operating the Tahoma Lodge for 36 years, where they raised their family and spent most of their life. Beyond his work at the Tahoma Lodge, Boyce had successful stints working in recruiting, computers, education and textiles.

Boyce loved interesting ideas and books and just about any topic you might bring up he had probably read and thought about it. He wanted to hear what you were passionate about and usually had an interesting observation to add and encourage you. You knew you were onto something with him when he gave you an enthusiastic, “Fabulous!” or similar superlative. He loved solving the world’s problems with his brother David.

He had a great appreciation for food and was a wonderful person to cook for. If you hit the mark with a dish, he would sing your praises far and wide and ask when you might make that again.

He loved Lake Tahoe and the individuals that made their lives there. Independent sprits, small businesses, and committed craftsmen always held his respect in finding their own way and living to their own standards. He loved going to his gym Asante where he talked sports and politics with his friends, and even worked out occasionally. We are grateful to Nick Casini his longtime friend and trainer.

A special thank you to doctors, nurses, medical staff and caregivers at Tahoe Forest Hospital, Renown Hospital, Urology Nevada and Advanced Rehabilitation and Hospice. Your expertise and compassion extended his quality of life and gave him dignity in death.

Boyce is survived by his wife, Kay; his brother David; his sons, Mike and Chris; his grandchildren, Tanner, Tommy, Ryan, Ella and Theo.

In lieu of flowers, if you’re so inclined, encourage someone who needs it, treat yourself to a nice meal, enjoy a good book and root for your favorite team. We’ll miss you, Boyce.

A celebration of life will be held September 21, 2024, at 1:00PM at Granlibakken Resort in Tahoe City.