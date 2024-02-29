Obituary: Brad Gorsuch
June 8, 1954 – December 26, 2023
Longtime Truckee local Brad Gorsuch, 69, passed away in Reno on December 26, 2023. Brad was born on June 8, 1954 in Aliquippa, PA to John Richard Gorsuch and Martha McConnell Gorsuch. He moved to the Tahoe area in the 70s, where he met his wife, Sue. Brad worked as a groomer for many years as well as on golf courses throughout the Truckee area. He enjoyed fishing, skiing, golfing, animals, and time at the beach. Brad was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother Dick, and wife Sue. He is survived by sisters Rebecca, Kathie, and Debby, his daughter Kristen (Greg) Diamond and grandsons Nicholas and Paul of Colorado, and his son Tyler Gorsuch of Florida. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Sierra Senior Services.
