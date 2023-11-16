Obituary: Byron Hilton Brown Jr.

Byron Hilton Brown Jr.

August 11, 1946 – September 24, 2023

Byron Hilton Brown Jr. passed from his life on this world on September 24, 2023 after a courageous 14-year fight against neuro-endocrine cancer. He was 77 years old.

Byron was born in San Francisco and was raised in California. He enlisted in the United States Air Force for four years during the Vietnam War, was promoted to Sergeant, and used the GI Bill to graduate from Sacramento State College after his enlistment was finished. He worked in the emerging computer mainframe industry, traveling the country to work with large companies like Boeing as they computerized their businesses. Later in life, he was a forerunner in today’s work style preference by becoming a successful at-home worker with his dog at his side and lunch hour on a bike.

Byron met his wife, Teresa James, while kayaking on the Folsom River in California. This chance encounter resulted in their 30-year marriage. Both loved the outdoors and had many adventures there. Byron was a phenomenal athlete and skier. He did well skiing on the Air Forces ski team. He heli-skied on backcountry mountains in British Columbia as well as decades of beautifully gliding along Squaw Valley’s (The Palisades) most difficult terrain. He also hiked and back-country skied many of the mountains around Tahoe. They used their Westfalia camper van for countless trips, kayaked, hiked, and biked. Byron and Teresa also traveled the world with a safari to Africa and other trips that included Russia, Italy, Sweden, and his favorite three-week trip throughout South America. Peru, being his favorite.

Byron liked spending winter and spring at their home in Verdi, NV, to ski, and summer and fall to hike and ride his mountain bike, and see family in the Wenatchee Valley, from their home near the coast in Bellingham, WA. He enjoyed being home with the love-of-his-life, Teresa, and a succession over the years of lucky Airedales: Luke, Tuck, Jelly, Frankie, and Haley.

Byron was dearly loved by family and friends. When so many family losses befell us, Byron was always there to pick up the pieces. I love and miss him dearly. He was my rock.

He stayed unbelievably positive about his diagnosis and throughout his treatments and lived the life he could to the fullest. He is survived by his wife, Teresa, and his beloved dogs, Frankie and Haley (who was supposed to be an Airedale).

