Obituary: Carl Kuttel

Carl Kuttel

Provided Photo

August 15, 1954 – July 3, 2024

Carl Kuttel passed away on July 3rd 2024, in the comfort of his home in Truckee, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 69.

Carl was born in 1954 in Modesto, CA to Swiss immigrants, Karl and Verena Kuttel. In 1957 the family moved to the Truckee area starting at Boca, to Floriston, then to Meadow Park, and after to Downtown on South River St.

Carl attended Truckee Elementary through 8th grade and then Truckee High School, graduating in 1972. He attended Sacramento State University and later transferred to the University of Nevada Reno, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, focusing on Watershed Management. Carl was awarded a music scholarship and played Bass Trombone for UNR and the Reno Philharmonic. In touch with his Swiss roots, he also played the Alphorn locally and even in the alps of Switzerland.

From a very young age, Carl worked with his father in construction, plumbing, pipe thawing, as well as spring water capture and development for public and private use. Carl was a part of the project from beginning to end, he would survey the site, draft plans, and execute them, even operating heavy equipment. He loved working with machines, especially his Ford 4500 Backhoe and his little Mustang Skidsteer.

Carl was fascinated with his natural surroundings, from the alpine forests of the Sierra Nevadas to the high deserts of the Great Basin. He studied the geological structures, and natural histories of Northern California and Nevada, and had extensive knowledge of Nevada’s anthropological history. Carl began working for Virginia City Tours in 1986, and became the eventual owner of the company, sharing his knowledge and love of history. Carl was also a devoted member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, acting as treasurer for many years and as Noble Grand of the Truckee chapter.

Carl found true love while attending UNR, falling for a tall and elegant opera singer named Sara. After just one month of dating, the two were engaged and married later that year. Carl and Sara had two children, and a handful of rescued dogs and cats over the years. Carl was a devoted father and husband, a protector, a mentor, and a best friend. He would always make time to talk to anyone, and never held back his wisdom, advice, or humor. Carl loved life, loved his family and friends, loved fishing, loved driving (especially his 1940 Chevy pickup), and it was that love and fervor that drew many people to him. To have a conversation with Carl, was to feel seen, heard, and respected. You probably learned something about Truckee lore too. He had an extensive community of family, friends and colleagues, and all sharing respect and adoration of the incredible man that Carl was.

Carl is survived by his wife, Sara, his children, Rachael and Brian, their spouses, Jeff and Devy, his grandson and best friend, Giuseppe, his sisters, Margaret and Irene, and his nephews, Ben and Andy, and many close friends and relatives from all over Truckee, California and Nevada, and the world.