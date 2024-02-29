Obituary: Carole Leavitt

Carole Leavitt

Provided Photo

– February 18, 2024

Carole Leavitt 89, affectionately known to friends and family as “Mumzee” passed away on February 18, 2024. Carole was the epitome of a life well-lived and exemplified strength, intelligence, kindness and grace to all who knew her. She was born in South Dakota to Erma and Robert Gudeman and as an infant moved to Nampa, Idaho where she was happily raised with her little brother Doug. Carole graduated from Nampa High School and went on to attend the University of Idaho where she studied interior design and became a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Having spent many summers visiting her grandmother’s home in San Francisco, Carole was drawn back to the excitement and culture of the “City” and in her early 20’s made San Francisco her home. There, Carole soon met her future husband and love of her life, James “Bud” Leavitt. Carole and Bud married and moved to Sacramento where they had three daughters Karyn, Kristen and Kimberly and made many lifelong friends. In the mid-1970’s, Carole and Bud moved their family to Incline Village, NV where they enjoyed all that Lake Tahoe had to offer. By the early 1980’s, Carole put her interior design skills and business savvy to task by opening Village Interiors, a residential design service and showroom in Incline Village. Her hard work and passion provided a fulfilling life for her family in beautiful Lake Tahoe while making many life-long friendships along the way. Carole ran Village Interiors well into her 70’s, at which point she moved “off the hill” and down to Reno.

Carole is preceded in death by her parents, brother, and loving husband, Bud. Carole is survived by her three daughters and their husbands: Karyn (Mark) Grow; Kristen (Chalmer) Dillard; Kimbo (Keith) Franke; her grandchildren Garett Grow; Jordan Grow (Wesley Hill); Ethan (Bethany) Dillard; Remy Dillard (Kristina Pomeroy); Chalmer Jason Dillard (Kent Slauenwhite); Zachary Dillard; great grandson Titan Dillard; and her sister-in-law Barb Gudeman. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Advanced Hospice team, especially her amazing nurses Lindsey and Julie… and Lindsey is now recognized as an honorary “Leavitt girl.”

Mumzee…beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She gave her family the gift of unconditional love, the courage to achieve their dreams, imparted the joy of generosity and how to live this one life with grace and tenacity. She will be missed by all who knew her.

The family will host a celebration of life on Saturday March 23 from 3P to 7P at the Grow residence. Please reach out to the family for details.

In lieu of flowers, please hug the ones you love.