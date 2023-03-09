Obituary: Casey Bradley

Casey Bradley

Provided Photo

March 16, 2001 – January 7, 2023

Casey Nadine Bradley is remembered as a bright and shining star. She was born and raised in Truckee, California and attended Truckee Elementary, K-5. She was a Brownie and a Girl Scout. She went to Sierra Expeditionary Learning School, 6th & 7th and Alder Creek Middle School, 8th. At Truckee High School, 9-12th, she participated in Track & Field and Cheerleading. She also volunteered at Aim High as a counselor and Teacher’s Assistant. After High School she attended College 42 to work on her gift for computer programming, followed by her admission to Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT) in Klamath Falls, Oregon. There she thrived in her pursuit of a Software Engineering Technology major within the Computer Systems Engineering Technology (CSET) department. She was very active within her field and a departmental ambassador who traveled for recruitment purposes. Casey was also a coordinator of the Women in CSET group and a software engineering tutor. She tutored out of a classroom that was dubbed “Casey’s Dungeon” by her fellow students. Now the university is dedicating the room in her memory as “Casey’s Dungeon”. During her breaks she worked at La Bamba as a server, Starbucks as a barista and Safeway as a checker, making fast, enduring friendships.

Casey passed away alone in her dorm room during an epileptic seizure Saturday night January 7th, 2023 from SUDEP. She has dealt with hereditary epilepsy from age 12 and never let it stop her in her many endeavors. She overcame her 504-reading disability and will graduate this June posthumously from OIT CSET with a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering Technology.

Her family and Casey’s OIT Professor Todd Breedlove put together a Celebration of Life for the OIT and Klamath Falls communities she touched. For anyone who may have missed it here is a link:

https://tinyurl.com/CaseyOITCelebrationOfLife

Her family plans to hold a two part Celebration of Life here in Truckee on April 15th, 2023 with a ceremony at Church of the Mountains at 4pm followed by a celebration at La Bamba Mexican restaurant. We hope all whom Casey’s life touched will be able to attend in whatever manner they can – virtually or in person. Please use the following link to let us know if you plan to attend so we can plan accordingly and distribute the link to those who wish to attend virtually:

https://tinyurl.com/CaseyCelebrationOfLife

Casey is survived by her adoring parents Rob and Tammy and her loving sister Carrie Bradley plus her extended family and many, many friends. Her spirit lives on in all of us – her twinkly eyes, contagious laugh, and eagerness in life.

In lieu of flowers please donate in memory of Casey Bradley:

https://tinyurl.com/InMemoryOfCaseyToUCSF

https://tinyurl.com/InMemoryOfCaseyToOIT

Any donations made here will help us continue her legacy by funding the Casey Bradley CSET Scholarship fund at OIT and the UCSF Epilepsy Center in memory of Casey Bradley to help find a cure:

https://tinyurl.com/InMemoryOfCasey

Casey, we will miss you!