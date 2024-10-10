Obituary: Christian Alexander Turner
– September 21, 2024
”In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks”. John Muir
It is with great sadness we announce the passing, of our son, Christian Alexander Turner (Chris) in the early morning of the fall equinox, September 21st, 2024. Born April 1st, 1968. He lived his whole life in Truckee, a student at all schools, many of his teachers were his mentors throughout his life. We all shared the beauty through his eyes with his photography, especially of Donner Lake and its surrounding. He was also a consulting engineer, with a passion to rewild the forest after the forest fires.
He is survived by his parents, Martha Devine Geoffroy and Gordy Kjer, and his partner, Samantha Read. Any donations should go to the Truckee Donner Land Trust in Chris’ name.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.