Obituary: Christian Alexander Turner

Christian Alexander Turner

Provided Photo

– September 21, 2024

”In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks”. John Muir

It is with great sadness we announce the passing, of our son, Christian Alexander Turner (Chris) in the early morning of the fall equinox, September 21st, 2024. Born April 1st, 1968. He lived his whole life in Truckee, a student at all schools, many of his teachers were his mentors throughout his life. We all shared the beauty through his eyes with his photography, especially of Donner Lake and its surrounding. He was also a consulting engineer, with a passion to rewild the forest after the forest fires.

He is survived by his parents, Martha Devine Geoffroy and Gordy Kjer, and his partner, Samantha Read. Any donations should go to the Truckee Donner Land Trust in Chris’ name.