Obituary: Claire “Bunny” Martin

December 13, 1940 – August 31, 2025

With heavy hearts and deep love, we share the passing of Bunny Martin — a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and dear friend. Bunny passed away peacefully at her home in Auburn, CA, surrounded by love.

Born and raised in San Francisco, Bunny made her home at Tahoe in 1961, where she built a beautiful life defined by kindness, resilience, and generosity. She spent many years caring for others as a beloved nurse practitioner at Truckee Tahoe Medical Group in Squaw Valley, Tahoe City, and Truckee. Bunny had a special way of making everyone feel seen and heard — whether through her expert care, her famous cakes, or simply being “Mom” to anyone in need of comfort, advice, or a warm hug.

She was the heart of her family — a strong, nurturing mother who raised her three children with grace, compassion, and unwavering love. Her values of hard work, kindness, and integrity were lived every day, and passed on through example.

To her siblings and many friends, Bunny was a steady, joyful presence — always ready with a listening ear, a warm laugh, and an open heart. Her sense of humor, vibrant spirit, and deep generosity touched everyone lucky enough to know her.

Family was everything to Bunny. She is survived by her sister Jeanne Tavares; her children Kathy Rickert-Bos (Wim Bos), Donny Rickert, Shanna Rickert and her grandchildren Amanda (Cameron Hopper), Matthew Rickert (Alex), Willem Bos (Janine), Austin Rickert (Kass), and Rebecca (Par2 Jones); and her six great-grandchildren: Colten & Dayne Hopper, Jackson & Jameson Jones, Logan Rickert, and Wynonna Rickert. She also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is reunited in peace with her loving husband, Butch Martin, and her son, David Rickert.

Though we are heartbroken, we find comfort in knowing that Bunny’s legacy — her love, her strength, her laughter — will live on in all of us whose lives she so deeply touched.

Please join us in celebrating Bunny’s beautiful life on

Sunday, November 9, 2025

11:00am – 3:00pm

Olympic Village Event Center

1901 Chamonix Pl, Olympic Valley, CA 96146

All who knew and loved Bunny are warmly welcome to come share memories and celebrate the extraordinary woman she was.

Please RSVP to Kathy:

Home: 530-546-1027

Cell: 916-204-2194

Email: kathy@kbstravel.net