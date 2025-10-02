Obituary: Clark Cameron Curtin

Clark Cameron Curtin

Provided Photo

July 15, 1944 – September 25, 2025

On Thursday, September 25th, Clark Cameron Curtin, 81, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed peacefully at home. He was born in Santa Monica, California; raised by his parents, Donald and Peggy Curtin, in Topanga Canyon and Trona. Clark loved the outdoors; cherishing memories of growing up in California’s coastal, inland, and desert environments. As a child, he enjoyed surfing and the beach; exploring the dense canyon hills, and the desert Pinnacles. He is an alumnus of UCLA and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He started a family and began a career in accounting. He was hired as chief accountant for a resort development company, which brought him to the Lake Tahoe area. His experience in corporate accounting led him to pursue opportunities in the gaming industry, as well as starting his own successful tax preparation service in Kings Beach CA. After his children were grown, his career in gaming brought him to Clearlake CA, and then on to Santa Teresa NM, where he has resided for 20 years. With an eye for design, and inspired by New Mexico’s local artisans, he became an ardent collector of Native American and Mexican pottery. He was an avid sports fan; also enjoying reading, hanging out at the local garage, and spending time with friends. He valued his friendships throughout his life; many of which were formed in childhood, and lasting decades. He had a great love for dogs; until recently always having a canine companion or two by his side that brought joy, comfort, and fun to his life. Clark is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Peggy Curtin, sister Linda Bradley, and son Kevin Curtin. Clark is survived by his wife of 47 years, Suzanne Curtin; children, Sean Curtin (Kimberly), Shannon Secrist, and Colin Curtin; grandchildren Cassidy Ockene (Daniel), Riley Curtin, Christian Secrist, and Lev Curtin Lifshin; great grandson, Grayson Ockene; sister Kelly Clark (Ron); as well as many extended family members and loving friends.