Obituary: Courtney Berger
March 23, 1947 – February 5, 2025
Courtney (Court) Berger passed away February 5th, 2025. He was 77 years old.
Born in Oakland, CA, Court graduated from U.C. Berkeley with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
He married the love of his life, Pamela, in 1968. The two moved to Tahoe Vista in 1974 where they established and owned multiple businesses, including Northshore Ambulance Service, Incline Taxi and Northshore Transportation.
Court was an active member of the community and served as Kings Beach Little League President and Co-Chair of Dog Day in the Park. As a cherished Coach, Court helped shape the lives of many of North Tahoe’s youths.
Court is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pamela Jean Berger; son, Jason; daughter-in-law, Andrea; daughter, Stacey; grandson, Barret; and brother, Doug.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, UT, would be greatly appreciated.
The Berger family invites all to share their favorite memories of Court to goodbyecourt@gmail.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.