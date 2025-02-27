Obituary: Courtney Berger

March 23, 1947 – February 5, 2025

Courtney (Court) Berger passed away February 5th, 2025. He was 77 years old.

Born in Oakland, CA, Court graduated from U.C. Berkeley with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He married the love of his life, Pamela, in 1968. The two moved to Tahoe Vista in 1974 where they established and owned multiple businesses, including Northshore Ambulance Service, Incline Taxi and Northshore Transportation.

Court was an active member of the community and served as Kings Beach Little League President and Co-Chair of Dog Day in the Park. As a cherished Coach, Court helped shape the lives of many of North Tahoe’s youths.

Court is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pamela Jean Berger; son, Jason; daughter-in-law, Andrea; daughter, Stacey; grandson, Barret; and brother, Doug.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, UT, would be greatly appreciated.

The Berger family invites all to share their favorite memories of Court to goodbyecourt@gmail.com .