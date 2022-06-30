Obituary: Courtney Thurmon

Courtney Thurmon

Provided Photo

April 23, 1985 – June 22, 2022

With infinite amounts of grace and courage Courtney Lynne Thurmon peacefully passed away at the age of 37 on June 22, 2022 in the arms of her family and dearest friends.

Courtney was born in Milford, Delaware and grew up in Hollister, Missouri. She lived in many places — Alabama, Colorado and Idaho, before eventually landing in the Tahoe Basin in 2013.

She leaves behind her father and stepmother Dennis and Dawn Thurmon, mother Cynthia Springer, brother Dennis Elliot Thurmon and her “Chonky Boy” cat Zorro. She is survived by her many chosen family members and friends.

Courtney’s ability to smile and continue to fight throughout her terminal cancer diagnoses was an inspiration to all of us. She fought a long, tumultuous battle and is now sharing her beauty with those above the clouds.

Courtney loved art of all forms: singing, dancing, musical theater, painting and drawing. She loved rock climbing, hiking, swimming and interpretive dancing. Her happiest moments were spent in her beautiful garden and hanging out with her friends.

Her smile and laughter lit up every room she was in and will never be forgotten.

Please send your condolences to Po Box 3121, Truckee, CA 96160.