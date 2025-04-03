Obituary: Cynthia Tohlen

April 3, 1954 – February 25, 2025

Cynthia Gay Tohlen, 70, of Reno Nevada, passed away on February 25, 2025.

Born on April 3, 1954, in Lodi, California, Cynthia grew up in Stockton, California. She was married to Timothy Tohlen for 35 years before his passing in 2006. Together, they raised a family and created a home filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. Cynthia was a devoted mother to Benjamin Tohlen, Daniel Tohlen, and Jessica Sheldon, and a proud grandmother to Savana Tohlen, Sawyer Tohlen, Elvie Sheldon, and Josephine Sheldon.

Over the course of a successful 30-year career as the Administrative Secretary for the Tahoe Truckee Sanitation Agency, Cynthia earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues for her hard work and dedication. She retired after a long and fulfilling career, leaving behind a legacy of commitment and service.

Outside of work, Cynthia had a vibrant and joyful spirit. She loved attending concerts and dancing the night away, a true celebration of life. Her beloved dog Baylee was always by her side as she enjoyed long walks, and she found joy in the beauty of her garden, especially in the spring when her tulips bloomed. Family celebrations were always a highlight, and Cynthia made them special with her infectious laughter, and incredible food. She had a deep affection for Donner Lake and created lasting memories there with her family. She also treasured her “girl’s weekends,” where she could shop, relax and connect with close friends.

Cynthia will be remembered for her kind heart, her love of life, and the way she made everyone feel special. She had an ability to bring joy and light to any room, and her memory will live on through the many lives she touched.

She is survived by her children, Benjamin, Daniel, and Jessica; her grandchildren, Savana, Sawyer, Elvie, and Josephine; and many other family members and friends who will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her husband, Timothy Tohlen, Dog Baylee and her parents.

A memorial service to celebrate Cynthia’s life will be held on 4/26/25 at The Glenshire Clubhouse 15726 Glenshire Dr, Truckee CA, 96161 from 1pm-3pm.