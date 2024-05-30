Obituary: Dana Tanner Powell

Dana Tanner Powell

Provided Photo

July 30, 1961 – February 4, 2024

Dana Tanner Powell, a California native who spent her career devoted to promoting positivity, has died after a recurrence of cancer.

A longtime resident of Tahoe City and Calistoga, Powell wore many hats over the years, including

events coordinator at Tahoe CIty Downtown Association and Achieve Tahoe; events director at Tahoe Truckee School of Music, adminstrative assistant at UpStage Napa Valley performing arts theater, and volunteer coordinator for Girls on the Run. Powell was also a proud member of Soroptimist International of Calistoga

A bubbly, energetic presence, Powell was known for her beautiful smile, wicked sense of humor and deep compassion.

Active until near the end, Powell died February 4 at the Calistoga home she shared with the love of her life, Bill Powell, and their two cherished cats. The cause was breast cancer, an illness she enthusiastically raised funds to beat even before her diagnosis a decade ago.

The youngest of three daughters, Powell was born in Los Angeles and raised in Palo Alto. She graduated from UC Davis and received a Master’s degree in counseling education at San Jose State University.

Survivors include Powell, her soulmate of 26 years. They married in 2012 and were active in the Tahoe and Calistoga social scenes. Whether on the slopes or relaxing on their boat navigating Tahoe’s pristine waters, they were in their element soaking up the best of the Golden State.

Other survivors include sisters Robin Shriver of Minden, Nev. , Lindsey Tanner of Saranac, NY; brothers-in-law David Shriver and Paul Driscoll; her Aunt Josephine Sharp of Upland, CA; cousins Glenn, Brian and Wade Sharp; and eight nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life honoring Powell will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11 at Za’s Restaurant in Tahoe City.

Donations in her name may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, http://www.bcrf.org ; or the ASPCA, http://www.aspca.org .