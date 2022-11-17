Obituary: Darby Peter Brookman

Darby Peter Brookman

Provided Photo

June 20, 1968 – March 14, 2022

Darby Peter Brookman, loving father, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2022, in Truckee, CA at the age of 53.

Darby was born to Marian and Art Brookman of Solana Beach, CA on June 20, 1968. He was raised by loving parents alongside his brother, Tory Brookman, and graduated from Torrey Pines High School. He was an avid surfer, traveling the world to catch waves in Mexico, Australia, and Bali, before settling down in Tahoe to enjoy the snow and mountains.

Darby lived for over 25 years in the Tahoe-Truckee area where he raised his daughter Audrey, the light of his life, and shared his love of the outdoors with her. He supported Friends of the River, an organization dedicated to preserving and restoring California’s rivers, streams, and their watersheds and volunteered his time training river guides and guiding rafting events on the American River. Throughout his life, Darby enjoyed all sports from motocross and mountain biking to alpine skiing and rafting, and above all was a very kind, caring, and thoughtful soul.

Darby is survived by his daughter, Audrey Joy Brookman; brother, Tory Brookman; niece, Breanne Brookman; nephew, Garrett Brookman; and co-parent, Eileen Lewis. A celebration of life will be held in the spring or summer of 2023 in Truckee to honor his life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of the River