Obituary: Darcy Ann (Stevens) Seals
– January 24, 2024
Darcy Ann (Stevens) Seals, 65, of Tahoe City, California, escaped this physical world on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, peacefully in her sleep at home.
Darcy was a PSIA ski instructor at Diamond Peak; Alpine Meadows, Homewood, and Boreal at Donner Summit. In 2014, Darcy received her 40 year pin from PSIA. In 1994, she married the love of her life, Charles Arthur Seals.
Skiing, hiking, white-water rafting, and hot springs were her passions. Darcy received a double lung transplant in February 2022.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years; and her sister, Tamara Stevens of Harbor Springs, Mich.
A celebration of her life will be arranged. Details will be shared in the coming months.
A complete obituary can be found at: truckeetahoemortuary.com.
