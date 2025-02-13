Obituary: David Alvin Drinks

August 5, 1949 – January 19, 2025

David Alvin Drinks died January 19, 2025 in Reno, Nevada from an accidental head injury. He was 75 years old.

Dave was born August 5, 1949 in Baltimore, Maryland. Moving west in 1970, Dave built a career in various aspects of real estate in Northern California where he met and married Denise Clavin. Together they lived an active life, raising two children and traveling extensively before retiring to Reno in 2006.

A “take-charge” kind of guy, Dave could always be counted on to develop and execute a plan, be it to run a company or to outline a vacation. A passionate tennis player, he also enjoyed cooking, hiking, scuba diving, and camping. Dave was happiest on the open road or in the kitchen.

Dave was preceded in death by his son Matthew Drinks. He is survived by his wife Denise Drinks and daughter Michelle Drinks.

No service by request. Memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation.