Obituary: David (Dave) Rickert
September 29, 1962 – March 21, 2025
Our beloved, Dave, was tragically taken from us on March 21, 2025. He is loved and missed by many family and friends who feel the void of his absence daily.
Dave was a Tahoe native, but has lived in McCall, Idaho since 2003. He could almost always be found on a lake or in the woods, it is fitting that was his final resting place.
Dave is survived by his two children, Amanda & Matthew & their spouses, along with Shanna and his 3 precious grandchildren, his Mother, Bunny Martin, & Sister Kathy & Brother Donny.
David’s Family will be holding a Celebration of his life in Tahoe, August 17, 2025 from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ~ Skylandia Park, 30 Manzanita Ave. Tahoe City, CA 96145
Family and friends are invited to join our family to celebrate David.
Information call Kathy 530-546-1027 or 916-204-2194
